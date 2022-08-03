HSBC’s (HSBA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 570 ($6.98) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.03) price target on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 635 ($7.78) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 590 ($7.23) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.80) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 618.30 ($7.58).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 534 ($6.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1,113.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 526.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 519.67. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.95).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In other HSBC news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn bought 15,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($92,084.30).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

