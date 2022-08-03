St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,380 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,370 ($16.79) to GBX 1,380 ($16.91) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,550 ($18.99) to GBX 1,500 ($18.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,757 ($21.53) to GBX 1,616 ($19.80) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,600 ($19.61) to GBX 1,420 ($17.40) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,582.67 ($19.39).

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,193 ($14.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 1,764.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,168.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,320.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,054 ($12.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.35).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 15.59 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.09%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

