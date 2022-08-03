NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Increased to GBX 330 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 330 ($4.04) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($4.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.06) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 350 ($4.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 315 ($3.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 313.33 ($3.84).

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 248.60 ($3.05) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.16). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.63. The company has a market capitalization of £25.95 billion and a PE ratio of 966.15.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

In related news, insider Lena Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($26,957.48).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

