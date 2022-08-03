JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.43) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.72) to GBX 735 ($9.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 195 ($2.39) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 509.38 ($6.24).

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 128.30 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,867.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 142.78. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 98.94 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

