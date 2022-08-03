Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 32,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $401.27 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.11. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.75.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

