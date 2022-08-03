JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Position Lowered by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

