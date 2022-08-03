NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Position Decreased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $95.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.65%.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

