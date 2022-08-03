SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $104.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.85.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($123.71) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($138.14) to €122.00 ($125.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

SAP stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $83.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in SAP by 111.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in SAP by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

