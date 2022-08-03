SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $104.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.85.
SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($123.71) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($138.14) to €122.00 ($125.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
SAP Trading Down 2.8 %
SAP stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $83.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
