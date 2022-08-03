Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

ELS has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ELS stock opened at $73.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

