FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Raised by Analyst

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cargojet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.03. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CJT. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a C$165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$206.55.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$150.65 on Monday. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$115.89 and a twelve month high of C$214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 149.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$142.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$158.26.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C($0.82). The company had revenue of C$233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.03 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 105.54%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

