OTR Global Lowers Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) to Positive

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GH. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.73.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ GH opened at $50.70 on Monday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 73.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.