Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.82) to €58.00 ($59.79) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.67) to €52.00 ($53.61) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.70) to €50.00 ($51.55) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $51.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $67.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,682,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after buying an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after buying an additional 2,034,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $134,902,000 after buying an additional 190,769 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

