Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.62.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.7 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.07.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,341 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 553,611 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

