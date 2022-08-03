Brokerages Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target at $104.50

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

SIMO opened at $84.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 21.92%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,946,000 after acquiring an additional 67,956 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 788,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,713,000 after buying an additional 58,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,077 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $70,329,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 608,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $40,629,000 after buying an additional 86,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

