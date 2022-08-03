Wells Fargo & Company Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $40.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

CARR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $40.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

