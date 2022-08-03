Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APVO stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.55% and a negative return on equity of 717.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.