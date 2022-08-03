TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $640.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.95. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 36.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,778.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $851,085.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,230 shares of company stock worth $104,456. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

