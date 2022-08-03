Vistra (VST) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Vistra to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. On average, analysts expect Vistra to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vistra Stock Down 0.4 %

VST opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. Vistra has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 87.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $5,685,644.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $5,685,644.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,200 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and have sold 3,633,255 shares valued at $93,403,282. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after buying an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $32,716,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 9,938.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,147,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

