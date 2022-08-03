Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fortinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.40 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.27.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.35.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total value of $375,261.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,591 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

