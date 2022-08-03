ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $48.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.92. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a negative net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal during the first quarter worth about $78,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Further Reading

