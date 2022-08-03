CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CASI. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CASI opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

See Also

