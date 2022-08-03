DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

DMC Global Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in DMC Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,702,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after purchasing an additional 46,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

See Also

