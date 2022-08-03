DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
DMC Global Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $47.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in DMC Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,702,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after purchasing an additional 46,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DMC Global Company Profile
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DMC Global (BOOM)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.