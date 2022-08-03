Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Price Performance
BLIN opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.48.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
