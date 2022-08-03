CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

UAN opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.45 and a 200-day moving average of $118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.59. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $179.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 59.89% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $222.87 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 46.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth $8,375,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth $7,592,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth $3,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in CVR Partners by 103.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

