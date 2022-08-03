CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
CVR Partners Price Performance
UAN opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.45 and a 200-day moving average of $118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.59. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $179.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 59.89% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $222.87 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of CVR Partners
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
