Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $771.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 579,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after acquiring an additional 60,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 427,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 90,660 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 76,787 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

