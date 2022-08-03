New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSE:GBR opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 million, a P/E ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 0.43. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

