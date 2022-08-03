AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.26. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 157,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 8.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

