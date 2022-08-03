Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $105.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $137.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.20%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In related news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at $551,931.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

