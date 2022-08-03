Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENB. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.33.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

TSE:ENB opened at C$56.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.85. The company has a market cap of C$114.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$46.88 and a 52 week high of C$59.69.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.71%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.