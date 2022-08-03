Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Stock Up 4.6 %
NYSE SUP opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $127.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Superior Industries International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Superior Industries International by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 91,676 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Superior Industries International by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 132,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 102,738 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Superior Industries International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 358,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 26,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Superior Industries International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.
