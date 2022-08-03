Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FC opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $715.04 million, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $66.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $93,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.