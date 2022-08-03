Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV stock opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.02. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

