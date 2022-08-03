Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

