McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Sets New 12-Month High at $344.55

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $344.55 and last traded at $343.10, with a volume of 2857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

McKesson Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.76. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

