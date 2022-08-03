Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Update

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,803 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.87. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

