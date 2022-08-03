Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.22

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 41503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on ZH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.
Zhihu Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $823.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu
Zhihu Company Profile
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhihu (ZH)
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.