Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.22

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 41503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $823.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

Zhihu Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Zhihu during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zhihu during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zhihu by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zhihu by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,991,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.