Daniel David Malzahn Sells 1,793 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NVR stock opened at $4,246.80 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,239.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,562.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $82.45 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,577.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

