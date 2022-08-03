Daniel David Malzahn Sells 1,793 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NVR Price Performance
NVR stock opened at $4,246.80 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,239.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,562.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $82.45 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,577.50.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVR (NVR)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.