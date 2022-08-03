Sean Finn Sells 8,500 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.29, for a total value of C$1,353,987.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,528,014.72.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total value of C$2,382,715.50.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$160.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$146.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$153.05. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$132.38 and a 12 month high of C$171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNR. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$169.00 price objective (down from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$153.18.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

