Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blueknight Energy Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Blueknight Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.1788 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $87,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $224,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $524,000.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

