Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Blueknight Energy Partners Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $8.94.
Blueknight Energy Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.1788 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Blueknight Energy Partners
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.
Further Reading
