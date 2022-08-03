Hussein Mecklai Sells 17,375 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 17,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $1,428,051.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,068.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 871 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $72,449.78.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $28,040.10.

On Thursday, June 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 519 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $24,901.62.

Impinj Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PI opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average is $60.81. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 201,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

