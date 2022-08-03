Joseph M. Holsten Sells 70,000 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LKQ opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in LKQ by 66.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LKQ by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in LKQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in LKQ by 20.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 103,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in LKQ by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

