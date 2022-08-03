Nicholas Tzitzon Sells 2,822 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NOW opened at $454.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.38, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $497.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 113.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

