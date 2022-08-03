ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Sets New 12-Month High at $259.50

Shares of ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 259.50 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 254.24 ($3.12), with a volume of 3323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257 ($3.15).

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.63) price objective on shares of ContourGlobal in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,152.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 253.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 213.85. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,560.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a GBX 4.01 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.39. ContourGlobal’s payout ratio is 173.30%.

In related news, insider Joseph Brandt sold 133,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.05), for a total value of £332,258.13 ($407,129.19).

ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.

