James R. Tobin Sells 48,515 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $1,939,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,591 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $42.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMDX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

