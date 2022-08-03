RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $127.91

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $127.91 and last traded at $127.91, with a volume of 536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.75.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.40.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -6.81%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,935,000 after acquiring an additional 153,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,382,000 after acquiring an additional 208,690 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 18.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,114,000 after acquiring an additional 151,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 93.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,454,000 after acquiring an additional 447,540 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

