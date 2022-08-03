Christopher W. Brandt Sells 1,532 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,549.85 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,341.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,428.48.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,824.41.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.