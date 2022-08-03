Dennis Mcgonigle Sells 35,000 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $65.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

