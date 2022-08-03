Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 200,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $3,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,457,473.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $96,169.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $619,462.70.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $2,439,494.10.

On Thursday, May 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $136,350.00.

EXPI stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $52,988,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth $11,601,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 785,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 528,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 321.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 507,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

