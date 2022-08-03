Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 200,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $3,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,457,473.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $96,169.50.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $619,462.70.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $2,439,494.10.
- On Thursday, May 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $136,350.00.
EXPI stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $52,988,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth $11,601,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 785,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 528,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 321.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 507,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
