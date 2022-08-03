Samuel F. Hough Sells 42,998 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,419,363.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.42. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Articles

