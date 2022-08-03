Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Technology Investment Dining G Sells 2,450,000 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 2,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $37,730,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,168,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,992,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Investment Dining G also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $5,021,816.32.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Investment Dining G sold 548,352 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $8,121,093.12.

On Thursday, May 26th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $51,228,000.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $13,511,709.44.

On Thursday, May 12th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

